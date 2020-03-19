The daughter of the President of Uzbekistan was sentenced to 13 years in prison

The Tashkent city court on criminal cases sentenced the daughter of President Gulnara Karimov to 13 years and four months imprisonment. It is reported on its website the Supreme court of Uzbekistan.

“The court comprehensively and fully examined the materials of the criminal case, acknowledged G. Karimov guilty of organizing a criminal community, extortion, theft by embezzlement, legalization of proceeds derived from criminal activities and other crimes,” – said in the message.

In 2015, Gulnara Karimov was sentenced to five years ‘ imprisonment for theft, extortion, embezzlement and tax evasion. In 2017, she added another 10 years in prison on fraud charges. Later the sentence was commuted to five years of imprisonment. In March 2019, the daughter of the first President of Uzbekistan was transferred to the colony for “persistent violations” of the conditions of the sentence.

Thus, in a new sentence of 13 years and four months – counted time, obtained by Karimova in the first two sentences. Period penalty shall be calculated from August 21, 2015.

Gulnara Karimova is the eldest daughter of the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, who ruled the country in the years 1990-2016. When Karimov’s father worked as a diplomat and was one of the most influential politicians in the country. In 2014 after a dispute with the father of the daughter of the President was under house arrest.