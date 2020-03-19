The daughter of uma Thurman has released a music video for the song “By Myself” from their debut album

The daughter of uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, actress and singer Maya hawke (“One day in Hollywood…”, “Very strange things”) has released a music video for the song By Myself.

The song is included in her debut album Blush, which is scheduled for release on June 19.

Lyrics from the new album Maya wrote itself, and the music of Jesse Harris.

