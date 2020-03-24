The day of remembrance of Jules Verne: wise quotes French writer

Photo: lepoint.fr

24 Mar 1905 died classic of adventure literature, one of the founders of the genre of science fiction Jules Verne.

According to the statistics of UNESCO, works of Verne are in second place in privodimosti in the world, second only to the great detectives of Agatha Christie.

The novels of science fiction has immense popularity all over the world. Vern always tried to be realistic in their stories and in their practical details, so much time was devoted to the study of scientific information about all kinds of issues.

In the end, the French playwright has managed to combine in his books science fiction and exciting adventure dynamics. Interestingly, some of the literary ideas of True became a reality.

In day of memory of Jules Verne LeMonade have collected the most wise quotes legends of world literature.

“Nature creates nothing without a purpose.”

“The time will come when science will outstrip imagination.”

“Every man, superior to others in intellect and moral qualities, in addition to his will or desire is responsible for others. ”

“The player usually do not regret about losing, and the frustration of winning.”

“What are the powers of hell will break loose if military equipment will be improved with such speed!”

“For of the imagination of the storytellers have some basis or excuse.”

“Better than tiger on the plain than a serpent in the tall grass.”

“And civilized people drunk lose their shape and semblance of a human.”

“But whatever threatened now, I believe in the creative power of the mind. I believe that the people ever agree among themselves and to prevent madmen to use the greatest conquests of science to the detriment of humanity.”

“To live means not only to provide for the physical needs of the body, but mainly to realize their human dignity.”

