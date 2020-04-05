The day of remembrance of Kurt Cobain: legendary tracks by American singer

A frame from the video

5 April 1994 was not a popular singer, songwriter, musician and artist, leader of the rock group Nirvana Kurt Cobain.

Legendary rock songs that Kurt wrote in the group “Nirvana”, combines the styles of punk and pop. In the early 1990s, the group managed to sell millions of albums, the popularity of which was growing every day, and the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” had an unofficial anthem in 1991, long time being at the top of the charts. However, Cobain was not able to endure the burden of popularity and finally becoming a rock legend, committed suicide in 1994 by shooting himself in the mouth.

In day of memory of Kurt Cobain LeMonade decided to recall the best songs of the grunge artist.

Smells Like Teen (1991)

Heart Shaped Box (1993)

About a Girl (1988)

Rape Me (1993)

Come As You Are (1992)