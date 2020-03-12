The day of remembrance of Terry Pratchett: books the best English writer

Photo: novostiliteratury.ru

March 12, 2015 is not known to English science fiction writer Terry Pratchett.

The most popular Festival brought a series of his satirical fantasy about the world is Flat. The total circulation of books amounted to about 50 million copies. In 2009, when the Festival was 60 years, the writer was dedicated by Queen Elizabeth II knights-bachelors, while remaining an officer of the order of the British Empire.

The Day of remembrance of Terry Pratchett LeMonade made a list of the most popular books of the masters of fantastic literature.

The colour of magic (1983)

Humorous fantasy and the first book of the series “the world is Flat”, which includes 41 product. The colour of magic in this case means oktarin — the eighth colour of the rainbow Flat world. The plot of the book tells about the first person, who is in the world is Flat.

The Grim Reaper (1991)

The eleventh book of the series “the world is Flat”, the action scenes in which the fantastic flat planet that is disc-shaped. In “the Grim Reaper” Death of the Flat world not voluntarily resigns and becomes a mortal character.

Guards! Guards! (1989)

The eighth book of the series “the world is Flat”. The story tells about a man raised by dwarves. The adoptive parents found him on the side of the road, he was the only one who survived the attack of robbers. When the hero turns 18, the parents decide to send him to the human world.

Maur, the disciple of Death (1987)

The fourth book of the series “the world is Flat”. The young man isn’t of this world. He was hired as an apprentice to Death. Why would Death need a student, Moore does not understand. Soon the boy meets adopted daughter’s Death, Isabelle, who suspiciously arrogant attitude of the…

Small gods (1992)

The thirteenth book of the series “the world is Flat”. Novice of the Citadel — a young man of sixteen, plump and it seems foolish however, it has the phenomenal feature — absolute memory. He sincerely believes in his God, one day he’s approached by a turtle, claiming that it is the most God.

