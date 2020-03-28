The day of remembrance of Virginia Woolf: winged quotes English writer

Photo: mk.ru

28 March 1941 was not the great British writer and literary critic Virginia Woolf.

Woolf was one of the leading writers of the modernist literature of the first half of the twentieth century, amazing novelistas and best known feminist of the time.

The novels of Virginia Woolf translated into 50 languages. It is considered one of the best romanistik of the XX century, a major modernist writer and the foremost innovator of the English language. Written creations Woolf experimented not only with psychological, but with the emotional component of the behavior of the characters of his novels, than have contributed to the style of British prose.

In day of memory of Virginia Woolf LeMonade have collected the most interesting quotes of the legend of English literature.

“Humor is the first thing lost in translation.”

“Do not wince. Don’t flush so much. Let’s assume in your narrow circle, that these things happen sometimes. Sometimes women like women.”

“A woman centuries played the role of a mirror endowed with magical and deceptive property as reflected in the figure of a man was twice the size.”

