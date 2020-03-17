The Dead sea scrolls turned out to be fake

After a thorough research of the collection of the Dead sea scrolls, which are kept in the Museum of the Bible in Washington, the experts came to the conclusion that they were fake. This publication reports Science Alert.

The ancient documents were studied using conventional and 3D-microscopy, as well as a number of other tests. In the result, it was found that the fragments contain modern alphabet, which was applied to ancient samples of skin and covered with animal glue, glitter imitating the genuine scrolls.

Despite the unpleasant opening of the Museum believe that was used during the analysis techniques can be used in the future to determine the validity of other historical documents.

The Dead sea scrolls contain the most ancient foundations in the old Testament and date back to the III century BC to I century BC They were found in 1947 in caves at Qumran on the Dead sea.