The death of Kobe Bryant: the widow of a basketball player went on a radical step

By Maria Batterburyon in News

The widow of a legend “Lakers” Kobe Bryant Vanessa will sue the company Island Express Helicopters, which owns the helicopter in the crash which killed her husband and daughter.

“The company Island Express Helicopters allowed to fly despite awareness of unsafe weather conditions. Kobe Bryant died as a result of the negligence of the pilot Sabana, which fully meets the company”, – quotes the text of the charges edition of the LATimes.

Гибель Коби Брайанта: вдова баскетболиста пошла на радикальный шаг

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant

Negligence action Sabana reflected in the fact that he did not cancel the flight, failed to check weather conditions and to keep the helicopter at a safe distance from the natural obstacles. In addition, aviasud do not have the equipment that is responsible for monitoring the terrain.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
