The death of Kobe Bryant: the widow of a basketball player went on a radical step

The widow of a legend “Lakers” Kobe Bryant Vanessa will sue the company Island Express Helicopters, which owns the helicopter in the crash which killed her husband and daughter.

“The company Island Express Helicopters allowed to fly despite awareness of unsafe weather conditions. Kobe Bryant died as a result of the negligence of the pilot Sabana, which fully meets the company”, – quotes the text of the charges edition of the LATimes.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant

Negligence action Sabana reflected in the fact that he did not cancel the flight, failed to check weather conditions and to keep the helicopter at a safe distance from the natural obstacles. In addition, aviasud do not have the equipment that is responsible for monitoring the terrain.

We have a Telegram you will know first when Lomachenko will become the absolute world champion!