The death of the granddaughter Kennedy and her eight-year old son confirmed the family (photo)

The Kennedy family, the famous American dynasty, which many prominent politicians, confirmed the death of 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKeen and her eight-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

As reported by “FACTS”, April 2, a woman and a child sat in a canoe during the storm to get dropped in the water the ball. And they took to the open waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Later overturned canoe was found. According to the newspaper The Washington Post, was organized large-scale rescue operation. However, as reported by the mother, Maeve, a former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend, the rescue operation had become a search for bodies, as hopes that her “favorite daughter” Maeve, and grandson of Gideon survived, no longer exists.

Maeve and Gideon

Maeve’s husband David McKean also confirmed that his wife and son drowned. He said that a family residing in Washington, decided to quarantine to move to the unoccupied house of his mother-in-law Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, which is located on the Gulf coast. The couple decided that the children there will be more space in the fresh air. During a soccer game the ball fell into the water. Maeve and Gideon decided to get to it. In the Bay there was a storm, but the house is located near the Bay, where the shallow, where the waves were not so high. However, a small boat still blew off. Maeve tried desperately to come back to shore, but was unable to do so.

David grieved the death of relatives. He also said that their with Maeve seven year old daughter Gabriella is heartbroken, but tries to stay beyond his years bravely. And the youngest son, Toby, who is now two and a half years, has not yet realized that her mother and brother are no more.

For several generations with members of the Kennedy family, there were numerous tragic cases. Journalists dubbed this chain of events, “the Kennedy curse”. Maeve has a native granddaughter of slain U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy and the great — niece of the slain US President John F. Kennedy.

The previous tragedy in the Kennedy family happened last summer. From a drug overdose died, another granddaughter of Robert Kennedy — the 22-year-old saoirse Kennedy hill.

