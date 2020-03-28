The death of the Princess in Paris from the coronavirus died a relative of the Spanish king Philip VI

Coronavirus spares neither “ordinary” citizens, not royalty: infected British Prince Charles and the Prince of Monaco albert, and recently recorded the first death from COVID-19 member of the Royal family in Paris from pneumonia caused by koromangala, died 86-year-old Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma.

It is reported that in recent years, aristocrat led a solitary life, so it is unclear where she was able to overtake.

The publication explains that Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma is a relative of the Spanish king Philip VI. Once her ancestors ruled in the Duchy of Parma in Italy, and then reigned in Luxembourg.

Maria Teresa was a very colorful personality with extraordinary views. Being a representative of the monarchy and supporting this form of government, it is meanwhile opposed the capitalist system, believing that it is necessary to move towards socialism. It is even called “the red Princess”.

A day in the country identified 3 922 new cases of infection. The total number of infected reaches 29 thousand 155 people. Died of 1,696 patients, and on 26 March their number had increased to 365 people. In connection with this situation Paris closes two of its international airport of the three. Beauvais airport is closed. Orly airport since March 31, will carry out only the government and emergency flights. Work will continue to the only airport named after Charles de Gaulle.

