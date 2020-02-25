The debut scene from the biographical drama “Minamata”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дебютный кадр из биографической драмы "Минамата"

At the Berlin film festival hosted the premiere of the drama “Minamata” (Minamata) with johnny Depp in the title role.

Johnny plays the American of the documentary photographer Eugene Smith.

The plot revolves around the visit of Eugene Smith in Japan in 1971. There he worked on a photo essay on mercury poisoning in the Minamata Bay area for Life magazine.

“Johnny felt a deep connection with Eugene and this period of his life, his struggle with what he managed to achieve, and those losses that he suffered,” says the film’s Director.

Maria Batterbury

