The decision Megan Markle to leave her son in Canada had upset the Queen and angered the British (photos)

The confrontation between the British Queen Elizabeth and wife of her grandson Meghan Markle increases. Megan is dissatisfied with the decision of Her Majesty to forbid them from Prince Harry to use the brand Royal Sussex, made the decision that, according to media reports, is very upset and saddened Elizabeth II. In the first half of March the Duchess of Sussex temporarily return to the UK to together with her husband to take part in their last official events before they finally relinquish the Royal authority. Harry is in Britain, where he made several solo appearances — including, attended the summit in Edinburgh on ecotourism.

From day to day, it is expected to be joined by spouse. However, his son Archie, who turns 6 on March ten months, Megan intends to remain in Canada under the care of a babysitter and her friend Jessica Mulroney. 93-year-old Elizabeth had hoped to communicate with his great-grandson, whom she had not seen for several months. However, according to the newspaper Daily Express, Markle denied her this opportunity.

The decision Megan was also angered many Brits. If the family of Casekow be divided, this will mean that their protection will have to provide in two countries simultaneously. Guards will be deputed as Megan and Harry, and separately to Archie. It will be additionally spent about 70 thousand dollars. Despite the fact that the cost of security of Casekow can also now reach $ 25 million per year.

In Britain also collecting signatures on a petition which calls for Harry and Megan, who will soon refuse from the status of senior members of the Royal family themselves to pay for their protection. According to insiders, the Queen has warned her grandson and his wife that they will have to rely on taxpayer funds in the future to self-hire security guards. And that the officers of Scotland yard are on duty around the clock when they only at first — until Megan and Harry begin to make their own.

