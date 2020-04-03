The decision on the resumption of the European Cup will be taken in mid-may

The Union of European football associations (UEFA) intends to make a decision on the resumption of the European Cup in mid-may, according to BAGNET, citing TASS.

About this in his Twitter informed the journalist of the edition “new York times” Tariq Panzha. According to his information, the organization will develop a plan to implement the European Cup in mid-may.

It is worth noting that the resumption of the Champions League and the Europa League was postponed for an indefinite period, and pending the matches of the national teams, which was held in June.