The decision to move the Olympics accepted – media

The international Olympic Committee (IOC) took the decision to postpone Games in Tokyo in connection with a rapidly spreading worldwide pandemic coronavirus.

This was reported many years of IOC Executive Board member dick pound in an interview to USA Today. “Based on the information available to the IOC, the decision to move has already been made. Details will be worked out over the next four weeks, but on 24 July the Olympics will start, “said the functionary, adding that the main competitions of the Olympic games will be held next year.

Apparently, the IOC Executive Board has decided on such step after the national Olympic committees of ten countries — Canada, Australia, Norway, Spain, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, France, USA and Brazil urged to postpone the Olympics because of the threat of a pandemic.

And the European football Union (UEFA) issued a release on its website, which officially confirmed that the finals of the Europa League and Champions League, scheduled for may, will be postponed indefinitely. .

