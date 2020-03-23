The delight of Tina Karol and indignation Dan Balan: highlights of the first broadcast of “knockout” “the Voice…

On the channel “1+1” was the first live vocal “knockout” the tenth season of “the Voice of the country”. On the eve it became known that because of the epidemic of the coronavirus scheduled live broadcasts “Voice” is transferred for an indefinite time. Therefore, the knockouts, instead of two, it was decided to extend for four programs — each dedicated to a specific team. We will remind, coaches anniversary season are: Dan Balan, Tina Karol, Dima Monatic, Potap and Nastya Kamenskikh. In each of nine participants. To the live will be held only four. For the first time in the history of the project during vocal knockouts, the coaches had the right to steal.

Knockouts anniversary season was opened by guest — Vittorio grigolo. The famous Italian tenor, a pupil of the legendary Luciano Pavarotti performed at the vocal stage of an immortal hit “the Show Must Go On”.

In the first episode of the knockouts for a victory, fought members of the team will present Montika, impressing the spectators and coaches of Ukrainian songs in a new sound and the virtuosity of world hits.

The evening was opened by 23-year-old Sasha Kalenda from Zhitomir.

— I’m a male timbre of our team, didn’t hide Alexander. — I opened the season of “the Voice” and I hope we can close it. Want to go further, clearly seeing the target.

However, the strong performance of the hit “Don’t you worry child” was struck not all coaches.

— I thought we had, like, glass, — said Nastya after the speech, Alexander.

— It was awesome! — supported the party Dima Monatic. — You have the exclusive timbre.

Alexander occupied the first chair in the team of Dmitry.

Asya Khoroshun — girl who worked as a cleaner in a circus, dreaming of becoming a singer.

— I didn’t expect that I’ll get “battle”, “blind auditions” — said Asya. — The fact that I hit the “knockouts” gives me hope and confidence. “The voice of the country” helped me believe in myself as a singer. I’m ready to fight and prove that I deserve live broadcasts.

Asya performed a lyrical song Boombox — “People”. The composition sounded in a new context. Dmitry Montik listened, holding back tears.

— Excellent presentation! – said Tina. — This was the picture drawn by the voice.

What fun to watch a man who knows what is singing, — said Nastya.

— Today you are as an artist is very grown up, — declared Monatic and gave ACE the first place out of four, moving into second Alexander.

Multi-instrumentalist from the orphanage 33 — year-old Sergei Ashapatov surprised by its performance not only participants, but also the star coaches. The guy who writes and sings Ukrainian songs performed on the stage of the English song Sting — “Roxanne” and played on two musical instruments.

You have to be in the finals, — said Potapov.

— And I was hooked not for one moment, said suddenly Dan Balan. — I wouldn’t give him no place.

— And I would each have given — first, — said Tina.

— You did not say, go ahead, — said Dima Monatic. And the most important thing. To me, you’re a potential winner of this show.

Sergey took first place in the team of Montica, sliding their competitors.

— I really wanted to go to live shows, but even now, when it happened, I don’t believe it, — admitted “FACTS” Sergey. — Hard to realize. All members of the team MONATIK very strong, each is unique. I can say that in all that time we’ve become friends and it was hard to half of them to say good-bye in the knockout round. But I do know and am confident that we will continue to communicate, and communicate. Are now actively rehearsing for live broadcasts, but unfortunately, in a slightly different format for us — online, using various instant messengers and video conferencing. In this very difficult time for all of us, we should be able to adapt to the new realities of today’s life. And the most important in all circumstances to see the pros and tune into something good, light and positive.

Maria Shcherbak — cover singer from Kiev.

— I long searched for myself and now realise what an artist want to be, ‘said Maria. — Yes, I see myself in the air.

Maria sang the popular hit of the nineties “Look into my eyes”.

— Why the fear in your eyes? — surprised Tina. — You lost everything.

I’m Tina, — said Nastya.

— It was a difficult rhythm, but you did it — admitted Dima Monatic. — In front of a live and more experiences.

Mary sat on the third chair.

Backing vocalist of Montica Lida Lee came to the project to begin a solo career.

— I came to the project to see for yourself, are you ready to become an independent artist, or I should stay on the backing vocals, — said Lida. In the fourth season I lost my place MARUV — today she’s already a worldwide star, so this season I’m going to fight for his place until the end. Today is the day when decides my fate.

Lida danced to the hit Christina Aguilera — “Fighter”.

— You’re a real fighter who deserves the first place, acknowledged the captain.

— You keep the whole scene in their hands, ‘said Dan. — For me you are the best!

It was epic, Bravo — supported lidu Monatic. But you can do better. I give you second place.

Alexander calenda took place in the hall, hoping that someone from the coaches, it “steals”.

For me it’s insanely long-awaited moment, live was a dream! — admitted “FACTS” Lida. — Therefore it is very important not to relax, and intensely prepare for them. In terms of quarantine of the father with Dima are online, also take vocal lessons, there are lots of options, like not leaving the house to develop themselves. For example, you can take a class directly, but you can find You Tube interesting vocal master classes. Try to pay more attention to the sport, bought all the necessary to practice at home: dumbbells, elastic bands, a jump rope. Read a lot, watch inspirational movies. Sure it’s all important for us positive thoughts. Because the pandemic will be over soon, and I sincerely hope that we and our thoughts will become more lucid, clean and bright, and nature will open the second breath.

Modern Hutsul Sergey Roman came to the project, to popularize Ukrainian songs.

For me, this stage show and vocal knockouts — is the most difficult, — said Sergey. I want Ukrainian songs listened to new sound, modern. This is an authentic code of our nation, our culture.

Sergey sang “Nese Galya vodu” in the most unexpected arrangement. Ukrainian folk song sounded on stage vocal show in style R’n’b.

You really inspired me tonight, — admitted Tina.

— You’re extraordinary — exclaimed Dan Balan.

The idea was cool, but in the realization of sometimes you’re lost, — said the captain.

— You already have the repertoire of own hit — supported participant Dima Monatic. — You cool rocked the hall. You’ve got all the team is very cool! I give you second chair.

Maria Shcherbak moved into the hall.

Team member of Montica Vladislav Semenov calls himself an eco-activist.

His music — I call care about our world, — said Vlad. But I have more to say and what a surprise.

Vlad performed a lyrical song “Isn”t she lovely”.

— This was the most memorable for today’s performance — said Dan and gave Vlad the first chair.

— You’re very talented, recognized Dima Monatic. I don’t know what to do. I’ll give you the fourth chair.

Asya Khoroshun moved to “the bench”.

Mary Kondratenko — the youngest participant of the team. Girl — blogger and actress of the series “School”.

All strong players, but I believe in their victory, — said Maria.

Hit “Someone you loved” delighted coaches.

— This was your best speech — recognized Potap.

— You develop as a talent in my eyes, but admit it, you yuna for live broadcasts, concluded Dima Monatic.

For me it’s very strange — protested Dan. All — in-all, the girl closest to me. I would have stolen right now!

Melun Pass from Kharkov called the brightest member of the team will present Montika.

I’m enjoying what’s happening here, — said Melun.

The hit “Little fire” lifted up the whole room.

— You textured the singeradmitted Tina. But this song is stronger than your statement. Now you — read book for me. And that’s bad. I don’t see a place for you.

— Thank you for the coaches honest, — said Dima Monatic. — Melun, you gave so much fire that it lit the whole room! I give you the first place.

Vladislav Semenov moved to “the bench”.

The first semifinalists of the tenth season of “the Voice of the country” are: Melen Pass, Sergey Safatov, Sergei Roman, Lida Lee. Ten seconds had trainers on theft. Dan Balan has removed to his team Maria Kondratenko, just having it in live.

