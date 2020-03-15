The designer came up with the original mask from the coronavirus: how to look

Designer from San Francisco, Daniel Baskin engaged in the development of medical masks in the form of a human face, which can protect from virus and unlock your smartphone.

This speaks of Daniel on the project website.

The mask will be able to unlock the smartphone

It is reported that the masks not yet available, and the project is in development. According to Baskin, in order to start mass production, it is necessary to master the printing process, and also test it on smartphones with Face ID that will recognise printed on the mask face.

If the service will still be running, users will be able to upload a picture of your face on the website. Then the lower part of the face of the owner is printed with natural paints on the respiratory mask.

It is reported that the cost of one mask will be $ 40.

The Free Press previously reported that the people of new York have transformed medical masks, designed to protect against coronavirus, in a fashionable accessory. Some go around the city in bright masks with animal faces, multi-colored smiley faces, or black masks with skull graphics.

