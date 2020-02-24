The dietician told what foods may trigger insomnia

German nutritionist Heidrun Schubert Bavarian consumer center listed several products that can cause insomnia. It is reported by Focus Online.

Thus, sleep problems can cause licorice. It contains glycyrrhizin, which affects salt and water balance and, therefore, can raise blood pressure. It causes anxiety and trouble falling asleep.

In addition, before sleeping it is not recommended to eat raw vegetables because the digestive tract will actively work to digest and the body will not be able to dive into the deep phase of sleep.

The nutritionist also warns about chocolate and tea, the use of which contributes to the active work of the brain.