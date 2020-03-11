The Director of “Aquaman” will revive one of the monsters of Universal

After the success of “invisible Man” Universal studios has renewed determination to return to the big screen all of their classic monsters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James van officially designated by the producer of such a project.

Recall that in the car already managed to get the failed remake of “the Mummy” with Tom cruise and the successful remake of “the invisible Man” with Elizabeth moss. Next will probably be a new version of “Frankenstein”, which previously had to play Javier Bardem, and now to the main role kind of like eyeing Tom hardy.

The mysterious project, producing which will James WAN, apparently, there is a new story about a monster made from parts of dead bodies, and lively lightning. As “the invisible Man”, the new project will be done in the genre of horror-Thriller, and with horror, as we know, Wang is familiar not by hearsay (on account of his cash franchise “Saw”, “Insidious” and “the Spell”).

It is currently unknown to the van function of a producer or personally involved in the production.