The Director of “birds of Prey” explained the failure of the film at the box office

The Director of the film adaptation of DC comics “birds of Prey: an Amazing story of Harley Quinn” Cathy Yan offered his version of a mediocre film, both at home and outside of North America. Her statements on this issue lead to the publication the Hollywood Reporter.

“I know that the Studio had high hopes for this movie, as we all do. There were other expectations related to the project in which the main part performed by women, and that most disappointed me is the assumption that we are simply not ready for such a film. It was a heavy burden that I, being a colored woman-directed, carried from the very beginning. And, Yes, there are different ideas about what is success and what is failure, and all have the right to judge about that,” she complained.

Recall that the “birds of Prey” was launched in American theaters is much worse than expected,and the final charges amounted to only 201 million dollars, which, most likely, taking into account the cost of advertising is not even allowed the project to pay off.

24 March 2020, the picture became available on various digital platforms, but was unable to take part in the struggle for leadership in the sales charts.