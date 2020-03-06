The Director of Dr. Strange will make a movie about the Bermuda triangle with Chris Evans in the title role

Announced a few years ago a project Studio Skydance “Bermuda”, got a Director in the person of Scott Derrickson (“Doctor strange”).

According to Variety, will perform the main role Chris Evans.

The film tells about a mysterious area in the Atlantic ocean called the Bermuda triangle. For many years, provided there ships and planes disappeared without a trace.

About the release date of the film has not yet been reported.

Recall that the original Director was supposed to be Sam Raimi, therefore, the Directors swapped projects, as currently, Raimi is busy with production of the sequel “Dr. Strange”.

As previously reported, the Director of the new Batman movie showed a photo of the Batmobile.