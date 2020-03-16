The Director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” was named the top ten movies to watch on quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Режиссер "Стражей Галактики" назвал десятку фильмов для просмотра на карантине

James Gunn. Photo: Getty Images

The Director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” James Gunn in his Twitter account called the top ten films that the audience could unfairly miss — it encourages them to look at during the quarantine.

This list includes pictures production in different countries, different times and genres. In the list, for example, the film “Mother” Pont Chung Ho, who directed the Oscar-winning “Parasites”, and the Italian Western by Sergio Leone one of the most favourite Directors, Gunn.

Selection as follows.

  1. “Bob and Carol, Ted and Alice” (1969, USA)
  2. “Villain” (2017, South Korea)
  3. “Sweet poison” (1968, USA)
  4. “The Wanderers” (1979, USA)
  5. “Mother” (2009, South Korea)
  6. “Zombie with a single shot!” (2017, Japan)
  7. “Bad Lieutenant” (2009, USA)
  8. “The yellow sea” (2010, South Korea)
  9. “Glory to the conquering hero” (1944, USA)
  10. “A fistful of dynamite” (1971, Italy)

