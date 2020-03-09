The Director of “Saw” and “Aquaman” will the film about the monster

Режиссер "Пилы" и "Аквамена" займется фильмом о монстре

Director James WAN, known for the kinofranshizy “Saw”, “Insidious”, “the Conjuring,” will be the producer of the horror film for Universal Pictures. Writes about this edition of The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the newspaper, the film will tell about teenagers who become aware that their neighbor created in the basement of his house this monster.

The future picture has not yet received a name. In addition, while there is no information about the cast, the start date of filming and the release of the film in theaters.

The publication reports that the movie script will write Robbie Thompson (“Supernatural,” “human target”).

