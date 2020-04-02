The Director of “the drive” is preparing a film about the robot-screenwriter

Edgar Wright, Creator of the Comedy “hot fuzz”, “the Zombie by name of Sean” music and action “On the drive” filmed fiction novel Simon Stevenson “Set my heart at five.”

This is a story set in the future, namely in the year 2054. The main character is an Android named Jacob who begins to experience human emotions and needs. He craves creativity and watching movies 80-90, embarks on a journey to draw from adventure inspiration, to write a screenplay that could change the world.

Recall that currently, Wright is working on a psychological horror film “Last night in SOHO”, which is played by Anya Taylor-joy and Matt Smith. The release is scheduled for September this year, but the Prime Minister, of course, depends on the situation with coronavirus.