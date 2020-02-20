The Director of “the Matchmakers” wants to make the seventh season the last

Режиссер "Сватов" хочет сделать седьмой сезон последним

The Director of the series “Matchmakers” Andrey Yakovlev stated that the seventh season of the project is likely to be the last.

As reported Live24, Yakovlev believes that the main purpose of shooting a great new season. “First, we have already started and need to finish. And it should be the epic to end with dignity. This inspiring,” he said.

Also, the Director noted that over the seven years since the finale of the sixth season of the show, the actors have aged and changed in appearance, so the script had to be rewritten.

Recall the shooting of “the Matchmakers-7” began in January 2020.

