The Director of the new Batman movie showed a photo of the Batmobile

There was a photo of the Batmobile from the new film about the Dark knight from Director Matt Reeves, in which the main role will play Robert Pattinson.

Photos posted the Director on his Twitter.

The appearance of the car differs from the version from the Nolan trilogy or the films of Zack Snyder.

Earlier this year, Matt Reeves showed Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

We will remind, shooting has already started. The release of the new “Batman” scheduled for June 25, 2021. Catwoman in the new Batman will play Zoe Kravitz. And Andy Serkis Butler Alfred.

In addition, the cast was joined by actor Paul Dunn. And Jeffrey Wright confirmed the role of police Commissioner. Colin Farrell will play the Penguin.