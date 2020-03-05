The Director of the new Batman movie showed a photo of the Batmobile

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Режиссер нового фильма о Бэтмене показал фото Бэтмобиля

There was a photo of the Batmobile from the new film about the Dark knight from Director Matt Reeves, in which the main role will play Robert Pattinson.

Photos posted the Director on his Twitter.

The appearance of the car differs from the version from the Nolan trilogy or the films of Zack Snyder.

Earlier this year, Matt Reeves showed Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

We will remind, shooting has already started. The release of the new “Batman” scheduled for June 25, 2021. Catwoman in the new Batman will play Zoe Kravitz. And Andy Serkis Butler Alfred.

In addition, the cast was joined by actor Paul Dunn. And Jeffrey Wright confirmed the role of police Commissioner. Colin Farrell will play the Penguin.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
