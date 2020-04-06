The Director of “the Shazam!” made the horror short film at home

David F. Sandberg is known not only for the adaptation of the comic “Shazam!” from DC, but also in horror films, which he was doing before.

Among his previous works have been horror, such as “there goes the light” and the prequel “the curse of Annabelle”. Now on the YouTube channel of the Director can find a new sinister short film that he shot during his stay in isolation.

Sam Sandberg noted that the short film is a companion to his “No light”. The plot of both pictures — the woman who discovers in the house a moving human shadow. In the main role was played by the wife of filmmaker Lotte listen.