The Director of “Transformers” has signed a contract with Sony

American Director Michael Bay has signed an exclusive contract with Sony.

According to the contract, the producer undertakes to produce at the Studio, the movies and TV shows. The first common project will be the painting “Black five”, the script which will write Eren Kruger, who previously worked with the Director on “Transformers”, reports Deadline.

The script of the film, it will be a story about an elite squad of the military. The shooting is planned for this year.

We will remind, the film company Sony Pictures released the first 9 minutes, the superhero blockbuster “Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel.

Thus, the Studio has announced an early release of the film in digital format. Sony made this decision due to the closure of cinemas around the world in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.