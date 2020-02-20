The disappearance of flight MH370 was linked to the suicide pilot

Initially, Malaysian authorities believed that the cause of the disappearance in 2014 of the Malaysian Boeing, route MH370 was a suicide pilot. On Wednesday, February 19, said the former Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott.

“They (Malaysian authorities. — ed.) from the very beginning thought that this was a suicide pilot <…> I want to say very clearly that at the highest levels was the understanding that the pilot would almost certainly have committed suicide, which led to the mass death of people”, — told the Australian ex-Prime Minister in a broadcast on Sky News Australia.

The plane, carrying out flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared over the Indian ocean on 8 March 2014. Onboard the liner there were 239 people. The fragments of the ship were later discovered off the coast of Madagascar, and in Mozambique, but the bulk of them, as the crash site, could not be found. Also failed to install and the exact cause of the accident.