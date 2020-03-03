“The disease began to beat on a beautiful ass”: the MMA star got naked after breast surgery

Breast surgery often instead of “effect seductress” bring the woman a lot of trouble. Not exception and popular athlete cat Zingano, the star of mixed martial arts.

Her story tells the resource ufcbet.ru.

Cat Zingano is a former contender for the champion title UFC in the easiest weight, she recently signed a contract with Bellator. In social networks Zingano said that despite the sporting success, she had to do surgery to remove the breast implants because of ill health.



Kat admits that after surgery to increase bust she liked her Breasts, magnifying visual ass, but she was forced to give up this “beauty” because of health problems.

“I felt and explored [the disease breast implant] a couple of years ago. But I do not believe that it was serious and didn’t want to change their way, until I realized that the disease is really starting to beat me up my beautiful ass”, — wrote Zingano in Instagram.

According to some reports, the disease breast implant (BII) is a term that covers a wide range of issues related to cosmetic surgery and breast implants. The range of problems includes pain in joints and muscles, chronic fatigue, breathing problems, rashes and skin problems and anxiety and depression.

In addition to these problems the person suffering from BII may also be dealing with symptoms “associated with autoimmune and connective tissues such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and scleroderma. Some people who have BII also diagnosed some autoimmune diseases are tissue”.

“Although I liked my curves and I have no regrets about the decision to fix my Breasts after the birth of a son, but if I knew then what I know now, I would have made a different choice, “said the star.

In your case, Zingano says that after surgery to remove breast implants she immediately noticed an improvement in their overall health.

“I feel much better after explantation. I see how badly it affects the body, and I was very supported by my friend and colleague Shuri Cremona. I’m still rebuilding their lungs, ribs, endocrine system, muscles and some other related problems, but my close people and I agree that I feel a lot better. My training has improved ten times (just see my videos), and I feel it as a whole. I was told that there will be more changes!”, writes Zingano.

Zingano says that specifically shows the scars on his body in order to warn people who are thinking about implants, about the health problems that she herself faced in recent months.

