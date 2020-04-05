“The disease is serious and real”: Pink and her little son were sick with coronavirus

Pink . Фото:instagram.com/pink

American singer Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson has been exposed to coronavirus. The singer said on social networks.

As Pink wrote, two weeks ago, she and her son developed symptoms COVID-19. Luckily, their therapist had access to the tests, and the test of the singer showed a positive result.

The family was already in isolation and they kept doing it for another two weeks, following the instructions of the doctor. Re-testing they have passed only a few days, and the results fortunately were negative.

The post Pink said: she was lucky that their doctor could check her and her son. She criticized the government for what it can’t do the testing more accessible.

This disease is serious and realistic. People should know that it affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do testing free and more affordable to protect our children, our families, our friends, and our communities,” wrote the star.

To support health workers, Pink will donate one million dollars to combat coronavirus: half of the sum paid to the emergency Fund of the hospital of temple University in Philadelphia, the second half – emergency crisis Fund COVID-19 mayor of Los Angeles.

The singer said that the next two weeks are crucial, and urged everyone to stay home.

