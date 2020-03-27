“The disease will dry up”: a scientist said that you will save from coronavirus

“Biological miracle”, which will stop the pandemic coronavirus, can be a lengthy warm weather or weakening of the virus in the transition from person to person.

This opinion was voiced by doctor of biological Sciences, Professor, School of systems biology, GMU (USA) Ancha Baranova in comments to RIA Novosti.

“A quick end to the epidemic is possible if some miracle will happen. Under miracle, I mean a biological miracle. Suddenly the virus is weakened or the weather will be Sunny and warm for two weeks. It happens that beginning of April is hot, so we have. It may be that the days will be warm, and in the day time to begin a more rapid sterilization of the environment from the virus. As I explained, the virus “dries” in the sun” – said Baranov.

Also, according to her, the disease could mutate, become less “evil”, due to this reduced the number of severe cases.

According to the biologist, there is another option rapid end of the epidemic: if at present the international health care system will find a vaccine against the virus, vaccine will be able to zoom and start the treatment all over the world.

“If anything one of two things will happen: you will deploy a quick treatment or some biological miracle. If all the factors remain the same, it is unlikely that after two weeks in the US, all States will be open,”she concluded.

Author

Irina Kulinich