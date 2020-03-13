The Disneyland around the world close due to coronavirus

Monday, March 16 all Disney theme parks worldwide and Universal in the USA will be closed to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Variety, the Parents will not receive visitors until the end of the month.

Will be also suspended flights cruise line Disney.

In a statement the company said that hotels adjacent to Disneyland in Anaheim (California), will also be closed. Those who had booked them rooms for these dates, return the money. Disney hotels in Florida and Paris will remain open “until further notice”.

It is noted that the parks employees will continue to receive their salaries.

For Disneyland closures — a special case. With the launch of the first Park in 1955 they closed only on the day of mourning after the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and after the terrorist attacks on the twin towers in new York on 11 September 2001.

As previously reported, in the United States because of the coronavirus canceled the presentation of several awards and CinemaCon festival.