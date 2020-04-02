The doctor advised to drink beer during the quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Доктор посоветовал пить пиво во время карантина

In terms of isolation, healthy people can drink beer, but patients should refrain from alcohol.

This was stated by the famous Ukrainian doctor Yevhen Komarovsky, answering questions regarding COVID-19.

The corresponding video is published in his Instagram, reports BAGNET.

“In isolation beer healthy person can, but remember that beer is very caloric drink, so if you are on isolation solely lie on the sofa, after the end of the quarantine simply does not go out of the apartment,” – he said

However, sick people should refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages but you can do stocks.

“If you are sick, alcohol does not need. But, to stock non-alcoholic beer is very cool, there is a lot of potassium, and b vitamins, and it’s very cool stuff” – said Komorowski.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article