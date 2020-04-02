The doctor advised to drink beer during the quarantine

In terms of isolation, healthy people can drink beer, but patients should refrain from alcohol.

This was stated by the famous Ukrainian doctor Yevhen Komarovsky, answering questions regarding COVID-19.

The corresponding video is published in his Instagram, reports BAGNET.

“In isolation beer healthy person can, but remember that beer is very caloric drink, so if you are on isolation solely lie on the sofa, after the end of the quarantine simply does not go out of the apartment,” – he said

However, sick people should refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages but you can do stocks.

“If you are sick, alcohol does not need. But, to stock non-alcoholic beer is very cool, there is a lot of potassium, and b vitamins, and it’s very cool stuff” – said Komorowski.