The doctor explained how dangerous quarantine for the elderly

Israeli doctor Leonid Eidelman told about the dangers of quarantine for the elderly. It is reported by RIA “Novosti”.

According to him, the greatest danger is to those retirees who “are in isolation” and this “little move”.

As stated by the specialist, such elderly people may “become sedentary or even bedridden patients who cannot restore their physical activity” after the end of the quarantine.

The doctor urged seniors to “maintain contacts”.

“People who come to the elderly, should keep a distance and should wear masks to infect, but isolated from the social contact of older people is a surefire way to ensure that their condition has deteriorated dramatically, both psychological and physical,” added Adelman.

He also advised the elderly to deal with stress with a hobby and “distracting occupations”.