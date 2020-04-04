The doctor explained the need for copious drinking to prevent COVID-19

By Maria Batterbury

Врач объяснил необходимость обильного питья для профилактики COVID-19

Specialist in internal medicine and Nephrology, Dr. Arzu Akgül told the newspaper Sözcü that water is important to combat coronavirus.

Akgül stressed that water is a necessary element for proper and balanced nutrition that helps support the immune system.

“Daily consumption of enough water helps flush toxins from the body, to neutralize bacteria and viruses,” said the doctor.

He added that it is also useful to rinse the mouth with saline or warm water.

Maria Batterbury

