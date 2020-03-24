The doctor explained the symptoms of coronavirus
The doctor said the symptoms of coronavirus and explained whether the pneumonia caused COVID-19, to develop without high body temperature.
The approval of the head of the Department of infectious diseases of National medical University named after O. O. Bogomolets, the doctor of medical Sciences, Professor Olga Golubovska, for coronavirus infection has several features.
Symptoms:
- Increasing the temperature rarely exceeds 39 degrees. 95 percent of people hospitalized in Chernivtsi, the temperature was subfebrile — up to 37.5 degrees.
- Until developing respiratory insufficiency, symptoms of intoxication (headache, weakness, muscle pain) is not expressed.
- The degree of increase in temperature does not show how severely affected the lungs. On the background of a high temperature respiratory system may be affected slightly. On the contrary, if the low-grade level, you can see heavy damage to the lungs.
- Often may develop pneumonia without fever or short-term of its jump to 37.5 degrees.
- A common complaint is dry mouth causing people to drink more than usual. Usually patients do not pay attention to that and not mention during the examination, the doctor will not be asked.
- A runny nose is not typical.
- 15 percent of patients have pains in the eyes and conjunctivitis.
- 10-15 patients out of a hundred developing anosmia — loss of smell.