The doctor explained to anyone threat a new virus

Coronavirus Covid-19 affects not all men indiscriminately, but selectively – due to the fact that the immune system are different.

In an interview with UKRINFORM said the doctor of medical Sciences, head of Department, respiratory and other viral infections of the Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases. L. V. Hromashevsky Alla Mironenko.

“The coronavirus infects not everyone, but selectively, first, because the immune system in people is different,” she said.

At the same time, the scientist noticed that we today do not know enough about the virus. Therefore, no one can explain why, when other respiratory infections, with the exception of rhinovirus, the kids get sick first, and this is a coronavirus, on the contrary, often affects adults.

Mironenko told that a virus that can affect the person very much. They all have an affinity (compatibility with something, focus on something – Ed.) different fabrics – some affect the liver, others light, others nervous tissue, some skin, lymph nodes, etc.

“Covid-19 isotropic to light, so it is just the pneumonia” – said the doctor of medical Sciences.

She noted that there are five types of coronaviruses, inherent in man, which cause common respiratory diseases without complications.

“Another known SARS coronavirus, which long circulated in the year 2002-2003. Then they had about 8 thousand people, that is, not so much, but the fatality rate was quite high – it killed more than 900 people. However, due to the restrictive measures, it was able to cope. Segodnyashniy on the day he disappeared,” said Mironenko.

According to the Ministry of health of Ukraine as of the morning of the 19th of March in Ukraine is laboratory confirmed 16 cases Covid-19, two of them fatal: Chernivtsi region – 10 cases (1 fatal), Zhitomir – 1 (fatal) case, Kyiv – 2 cases, Donetsk – 1, Kiev – 2 cases.

Everything in the world was 218 815 cases Covid-19, 84, 114 people got well; outside of China recorded 137 677 cases.