The doctor gave recommendations on dog parks for the time limitations

The candidate of medical Sciences Vladimir Zaitsev gave recommendations to be followed by dog owners when walking with the pet. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the publication “Uinform”.

According to him, despite the fact that because of the restrictions imposed on the street there are fewer people, it does not guarantee the safety of dog owners who are forced daily to walk with them. He stressed that there is no need of a prolonged stay on the street.

“You just need to walk to do all their work, and leave. Those who take the dogs on designated playgrounds — have been without it”, — quotes the words of Zaytsev edition.

The doctor also noted that the animal to satisfy their natural needs enough minutes. He recalled the need to avoid contact with other Pets and their owners, and if you cannot do this, you should find another place for walking.

The doctor also pointed out that the current epidemiological situation requires that the dog perform certain preventive actions: wash the paws of an animal after a walk on the street — this procedure reduces the risk of Contracting the dangerous infection, and not to forget about their own hygiene.