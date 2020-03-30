The doctor said about the risk of growth in the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the United States up to 200 thousand

By Maria Batterbury

Врач заявил о риске роста числа смертности от коронавируса в США до 200 тысяч

The Director of the us National Institute of allergic and infectious diseases of the United States Anthony Fauci spoke about the Outlook on the epidemiological situation in the country. About it reports CNN TV channel.

He also expressed the opinion that the number of infected may rise to “millions”.

The doctor also pointed to the risk of increase in the number of victims of a new type of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country to 100-200 thousand people.

Currently in the U.S. there are almost 125 thousand infected, the victims are more than two thousand.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
