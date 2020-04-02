“The doctor said that this is the end”: a Ukrainian woman in Italy was cured from the coronavirus according to the new methodology

Italy still ranks first in the world in the number of deaths from complications of coronavirus. Statistics disappointing: over the past day in Italy from COVID-19 died 727. Just there found 110 thousand 574 infected. In Italy from the coronavirus has died four Ukrainka. Yet, despite the strict quarantine in all regions of the country, the epidemic is on the decline. The “FACTS” managed to communicate with a Ukrainian woman, who contracted in Italy coronavirus, miraculously survived. Even the doctors did not believe that she will survive and doubted whether it is advisable to “spend” on her ventilator, which in hospitals is sorely lacking. The disease was very hard, because was complicated by diabetes and chronic pyelonephritis. 44-year-old Peacock Timber (photo in header is made before the illness) was hospitalized in critical condition, when she could no longer breathe. But Peacock had survived. Helped her experimental therapy, developed by Italian Professor. A few days ago the Peacock was released from the hospital, she told the “FACTS” details of the experience.

Peacock works in Italy for ten years. Lives in the small town of Medicina, the province of Bologna. From time to time the Peacock arrived in his native village in the Vinnytsia region, where her husband and two children. In the beginning of the year a woman was at home, and at the end of February again went to Italy. Just a few days after arrival, he felt bad.

– I arrived on February 27 and 28th were already at work, — told “FACTS” Peacock Timber. — February 29, felt fatigue. Chalked it up to something that just didn’t get enough sleep. But on March 1, have already understood that with me something not so. Was shivering, I was literally scared. The temperature rose to 37.2. No sore throat, no cough was not. Developed stuffy nose (but no fever) and terrible weakness. On the third day I did not feel neither smells, nor tastes. And on the fourth day joined diarrhea. And I could not even go through the room.

— You went to the doctor?

– As soon as I felt strange symptoms. Here in Italy, I have a family doctor, and I immediately called her. She, knowing that I have diabetes and asked to check the blood sugar level. But I do it couldn’t, because there was no meter. We talked on the phone several times a day, I told her its temperature. I was getting worse. On the sixth day, I threw up and passed out. Don’t know how long I lay. When I woke up, with difficulty crawled to the toilet. Then I called the doctor. Answering her, I wanted to yawn. Scored the air, and to exhale has failed. The doctor said that I can’t breathe, I would faint. She cried out, “Immediately open the front door!”. Fortunately, I managed to do it until the moment he passed out.

Woke up in the ambulance. I was surrounded by doctors in hazmat suits. I mask and gloves. I was taken to a nearby hospital in the city of Imola. Took the tests, did an MRI. Hooked up to oxygen. I was in the hospital in Imola for almost a day. There I did the test for the coronavirus and reported that the result is positive. I was getting worse. The oxygen mask didn’t help, needed intubation. But all the machines in the hospital were busy, so I was lucky to Bologna. It is approximately forty kilometers from Imola. “Soon” literally flew to Bologna — I drove for 12 minutes. In the hospital of Bologna, I heard the doctors talking about me. One doctor, seeing my condition, spoke to my colleague that probably connect me to the machine “has no meaning.” Like, I’m too heavy, and there is hardly any prospect. She said something like: “I guess that’s all.” I heard it and was shocked. “How is everyone? thought. I have two kids! Can’t be that it was the end!” I asked God for help… he Heard the other doctor said, “Let’s try”. And fell into a deep sleep. Still don’t know what it was — a faint or coma. But I still had the intubation. When I woke up, tubes in my mouth were gone. I lay with an oxygen mask. It turned out, it took three days.



As I intubate, can’t remember. But I vaguely remember some weird dream. I was talking in a dream with deceased mother and aunt. I with them swore. Shouted: “Well, why do you need me now? Have you no conscience at all? Don’t take me!” It’s the only thing I remember. When I was brought to the house and gave my phone, saw hundreds of missed calls. Almost everything from a husband who couldn’t find it. He was four days for me to get through. When I was home, told my husband that I have the flu. Not included video calling — that he had not seen the terrible bruising under the eyes. I didn’t tell him that taking me to the hospital. And then called back and said, “Sashunya, everything is fine. I coronavirus”. It seemed to me that he put my fist through the wall in the room where he was. And then the first time I heard him cry… When he asked me about the video, my appearance for him was no less a shock. I myself did not recognize.

Peacock Timber was in the hospital for 20 days. The treatment was long and heavy.

– This was an experimental method developed by an Italian Professor, says Peacock. — Used drugs for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Before the doctors began the therapy, I signed many documents that agree with the experiment. I had no other choice — in my state, it was necessary to cling to any opportunity. This experimental method of treatment offered is very heavy patients. For example, infected with coronavirus young woman without one kidney, which every day require hemodialysis. Man with problem vessels and pancreatitis, 78-year-old grandmother… Such therapy is needed and one student without chronic diseases, but in very serious condition. Me. I have type II diabetes. Before I coronavirus three times a day taking pills to reduce blood sugar levels. And against the background of infection with the coronavirus sugar immediately much “jumped” up to 286 units (at a rate of up to 100 units in Italian terms). In short, this was critical lot. Plus chronic problems with kidneys, pyelonephritis.

I lay under droppers 24 hours a day — so 16 days in a row. On the veins already left the living room. Several times a day came the doctors, including the Professor who conducted the experiment. They recorded everything — how many hours you slept, what you ate and in what quantity, how did the blood counts, breath… I Have a lot of time today taking tests. Often blood was drawn from a certain point on your wrist, and it was unbearably painful… I pretty much slept. And horrible coughing. It was necessary to try to stand up — and immediately started this terrible cough. He seemed to tear my chest.

In the hospital I began to inject insulin. I also took several antibiotics. All this is recorded in my documents, but don’t want to say their names — like the name of the drug against rheumatoid arthritis. I’m afraid that people reading about it, will uncontrollably start to accept them and will only cause themselves harm. The Professor has developed a system of treatment. And it gave the result. Put me on my feet. At the same time with me from the hospital discharged the man with diabetes and pancreatitis. 78-year-old grandmother is also already actively was on the mend. Now, as far as I know, the Professor wants to patent this method of treatment. Very soon it will be applied in other Italian hospitals. And then, God willing, and around the world.

Peacock was released from the hospital on February 29. Since she was still very weak, she was taken home by ambulance.

– I have to rehabilitate for a long time, says Peacock. — When the treatment gave a significant result, I started to slowly get up. To get to the toilet in the hospital was an ordeal. At first I was only a few steps, once choked. Gradually became better. Before discharge, the doctors asked me to walk six minutes without sitting down — and then using a special apparatus checked as the blood is oxygenated. Said that I have a very good result. Professor personally congratulated me and said I was ready to be discharged. And the day before that I was told that the test for coronavirus were negative. The doctors themselves could not hold back the joy. “We congratulate you! — talked. — The virus is destroyed!”

I am now at home. I live alone. Upstairs lives the owner of the house, but we do not intersect. However, it often helps me — for example, buying products. When he can’t, I order myself. The courier leaves the products at the door, and then I pick them up. Now I am not allowed to contact, because the immunity after the disease is very weak. God forbid you pick up anything else. I disinfect my hands a hundred times a day. Even after you touch your refrigerator — because if the owner had loaded there products, there could be germs. You need to be very careful.



— You still have shortness of breath?



– So far, Yes. And fatigue. Today I wanted soup, but I succeeded only the third attempt. I need to go, develop the lungs. Learn to breathe correctly. So far I take a step, the habit of delaying the air — because I don’t have enough oxygen. Several times a week for me will arrive “soon”. I will carry to the hospital, where help with rehabilitation. Now I keep in touch with family, they are very supportive of me. Husband, children, brothers and sisters, daughter-in-law, a teacher who became my friend… They are keeping me entertained. I still rarely go out on video because my appearance leaves much to be desired. Lips are blue, the wound in the mouth. This is a reaction to one of the antibiotics. A wound can’t eat. Only drink the strained soup through a straw. In short, problems still exist. But I survived, and this is important.

According to Peacocks, Italy among her friends and colleagues in almost every family is infected with a coronavirus.

– Province of Bologna — it’s not even red, and purple area, — the woman speaks. — The company where I work as a cashier, collector, of the 48 employees, 16 have been ill, and two died. Every day we learn about new cases. The hospitals are not enough, artificial respiration especially. Unfortunately, here, as probably in all of Italy, at the beginning of March, no one treated the quarantine seriously. When closed some bars, people immediately ran to places that were still open. But when closed everything began to make out plastic chairs and tables and organize collective gatherings. Everyone thought that they will not touch it. And now, unfortunately, has touched everyone.

. A few days ago came and did a shocking incident at Boryspil airport, where evacuated from Vietnam Ukrainians broke out the door and fled, to avoid observation. Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko in an interview to “FAKTY” reported that, according to forecasts, the midst of the epidemic of coronavirus in Ukraine is expected 15-25 April.

