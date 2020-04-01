The doctor told me does lemon and soda from coronavirus

Lemon and soda will not protect people from the coronavirus. This was told by the pediatrician Eugene Komorowski, misleading Fakty.com.ua.

Between users of the network actively forwarded a “recipe” for combating coronavirus. The text says that drinking lemon soda was invented in Israel and saved many people.

“Mix and drink as a hot tea every day. The effect of lemon with hot baking soda immediately kills the virus completely and removes it from the body. These two components basified immune system, as, when night falls, the system becomes acidic and the level of protection decreases.

That is why the people of Israel are upset by this virus. In Israel every night, drink a Cup of hot water with lemon and a small amount of baking soda because it is proven that it kills the virus,” — said in the message.

Komorowski noted that this and similar fakes cannot be trusted.

“Some people with pharmacological form of schizophrenia writing these stories, after which they are sent, they say, “the people of Israel survived…” he said.