Medical masks cannot be decontaminated using iron or steam generator.

This was told by the pediatrician Eugene Komorowski.

“The position of the who – re-use of masks is unacceptable. Theoretically, if you take a gauze mask and put it on iron, sure, it can thus be decontaminated, but who can guarantee,” said he.

Komorowski stressed that he advises Ukrainians not to disinfect the mask that way.