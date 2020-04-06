The doctor told whether the coronavirus to penetrate through the skin

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Доктор рассказал, может ли коронавирус проникать через кожу

Dr. Eugene Komorowski answered the question: can the coronavirus to penetrate through the skin. The corresponding video he posted on YouTube.

“Through the intact skin virus get can not”, – assured the doctor.

He noted that necessary to penetrate the mucous membranes.

Komorowski also spoke about one of the theories about the damaged skin. According to her, men get sick more often because they shave, and micropores skin contribute to a higher probability of infection.

“However, while no evidence of this”, – said the doctor.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article