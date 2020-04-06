The doctor told whether the coronavirus to penetrate through the skin

Dr. Eugene Komorowski answered the question: can the coronavirus to penetrate through the skin. The corresponding video he posted on YouTube.

“Through the intact skin virus get can not”, – assured the doctor.

He noted that necessary to penetrate the mucous membranes.

Komorowski also spoke about one of the theories about the damaged skin. According to her, men get sick more often because they shave, and micropores skin contribute to a higher probability of infection.

“However, while no evidence of this”, – said the doctor.