The doctors called dangerous manifestations COVID-19 children

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Врачи назвали опасные проявления COVID-19 у детей

According to studies, most children tolerate COVID-19 easier adults. However, there are symptoms that should alert parents, writes the Irish Time.

According to the Professor-infectious diseases, pediatrician Karina Butler, children are also at risk of infection by coronavirus as adults.

However, the statistics show that 96% of infected children COVID-19 is mild, others have complications or critical consequences.

Symptoms in most children are the same as in adults: fever, cough.

However some non-specific signs occur, including a runny nose, gastrointestinal disturbances such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Professor Butler has urged parents to immediately consult a doctor if the children have difficulty breathing during physical activity, lethargy, drowsiness, and reduced use of water.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article