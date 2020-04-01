The doctors called dangerous manifestations COVID-19 children

According to studies, most children tolerate COVID-19 easier adults. However, there are symptoms that should alert parents, writes the Irish Time.

According to the Professor-infectious diseases, pediatrician Karina Butler, children are also at risk of infection by coronavirus as adults.

However, the statistics show that 96% of infected children COVID-19 is mild, others have complications or critical consequences.

Symptoms in most children are the same as in adults: fever, cough.

However some non-specific signs occur, including a runny nose, gastrointestinal disturbances such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Professor Butler has urged parents to immediately consult a doctor if the children have difficulty breathing during physical activity, lethargy, drowsiness, and reduced use of water.