The doctors said that you need to eat for hypertension

High blood pressure requires changing the habitual lifestyle. The man needs a rest, not to overload themselves, to combat stress and to pay attention to nutrition.

Improper diet leads to rapid weight gain, and this is one of the risk factors of hypertension. Obesity hypertension faster proceed to the next stage, and treat it becomes more difficult. So wear the blood vessels, the heart has to work increasingly hard.

Try not to overeat, and after every meal is necessary to keep a slight feeling of hunger. This will help to lose weight, lower body weight and reduced blood pressure. To eat regularly and often, avoiding large interruptions, increasing the excitability of the vasomotor centers. Pay special attention to proteins and vitamins.

From fatty meats and broth-based processed foods, and sweets should be discarded. The first increases the level of cholesterol, and the second increases the weight. Practice the so-called fasting days, in which daily diet limited to vegetable salads and cheese.

Try to limit salt intake to 5 g per day, and if it is not always possible, eat diuretics, which remove excess sodium from the body. You should fully avoid very hot, spicy foods and condiments, negatively acting on the kidneys. This body often suffers from hypertension.