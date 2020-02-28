The doctors told you to sleep during the day

If we don’t get enough sleep on the night of the dinner comes a strong tiredness and my eyes start to close. Many people “sin” day dream. But doctors say that this holiday is a dangerous, reports newsyou.info.

“NAPs shorter than 30 minutes does not make sense to adults,” says the German doctor. – 70% of people Wake up tired day.”

It is noted that if a person sleeps more than an hour, and again feels the lethargy, weakness, fatigue upon awakening. Day evening sleep relieves sleepiness, harder to fall asleep. People with sleep disorders sleepiness is particularly important for a good, full night’s rest.

However, a NAP is appropriate in rare cases. There are people who have no difficulty falling asleep and they can do so without negative impact on performance and sleep in the evening.

If you want to sleep well, no longer than 30 minutes, not later than 3 o’clock in the afternoon. The rule is different for children, explains the expert.