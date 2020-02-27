The documents and a can of soup: that passengers forgot in the Metropolitan transportation

“Kyivpastrans” said forgetful passengers. Photo: facebook.com/Kyivpastrans

Last year, land public transport passengers forgotten things 1927. About it reports “Kyivpastrans.”

Most often, in the transport lost cards of different types, document folders and bags. Among the unusual things left by inconsiderate passengers: a dog, a jar of soup, the cooler, and even the window sill.

Lost keys – the last time the tram was removed from the route at the depot and dismantled part of the cabin.

Passengers are reminded that if they forgot something in the transport, you can contact the call centre of the municipal enterprise or to write a personal message on his page in Facebook.

