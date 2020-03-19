The dog had adopted the orphaned monkey (photo, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Собака усыновила осиротевшую обезьянку (фото, видео)

Photographer Prakash Badal, who came to the village of Chucky-Mor in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh in the hope to take photos of birds, but instead documented a touching story that happened to orphaned monkey. As informs edition Daily Mail, protecting their crops, local farmers poisoned adult monkeys, but 10-day the baby survived. Lonely unfortunate monkey noticed a pregnant dog. Following the maternal instinct, she adopted the animal, who at once became attached to his foster mother. Now, the monkey is not moving away from the “mother” — is constantly hugging her and demands to be played.

“This type of relationship is a lesson for people who have become selfish and kill each other just because they have different caste or religion,” says the photographer.

Собака усыновила осиротевшую обезьянку (фото, видео)

Собака усыновила осиротевшую обезьянку (фото, видео)

Собака усыновила осиротевшую обезьянку (фото, видео)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article