The dog had adopted the orphaned monkey (photo, video)

Photographer Prakash Badal, who came to the village of Chucky-Mor in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh in the hope to take photos of birds, but instead documented a touching story that happened to orphaned monkey. As informs edition Daily Mail, protecting their crops, local farmers poisoned adult monkeys, but 10-day the baby survived. Lonely unfortunate monkey noticed a pregnant dog. Following the maternal instinct, she adopted the animal, who at once became attached to his foster mother. Now, the monkey is not moving away from the “mother” — is constantly hugging her and demands to be played.

“This type of relationship is a lesson for people who have become selfish and kill each other just because they have different caste or religion,” says the photographer.

