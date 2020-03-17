The dog impressed the network with the talent of a shepherd guiding a group of ducklings to the water (video)

Dog breeds border collie named Neil was impressed by the network of his remarkable talent shepherd. In the video, which was posted on the Reddit platform, Neil directs the company ducklings to the water. Users have admired the way the dog acts — mildly, but at the same time, with perseverance and determination. In the end, the ducklings fall into a puddle, which is in the paddling.

Neal working ducklings to guide them to water from r/dogswithjobs

To the question about where the dog knew exactly where to lead the wards, the author of the video, the trainer of the shepherd dogs, said she was just following the orders given to her by the whistle.

The coach also said that not every dog can teach. Here is important genetics. And not only. “Many herding breeds have a natural instinct to guide the flock, but the ability and talent of each individual dog can vary in a wide range,” he wrote.

