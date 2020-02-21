The dog performed an enthusiastic “dance”, receiving a favorite treat (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

American bulldog named Brutus laugh network of its reaction to a favorite treat. When the owners offered him a pig’s ear, though he did not believe his luck and, embarrassed, in no hurry to take it in the teeth. But then she decides and takes the ear to the side. Before you begin the meal, Brutus takes the rave dance, jumping around snacks.

Users in the comments found the behavior of the dog is very cute. Many noted that their own dog behaves.

See also: Acrobat tree dog overestimated his strength, trying to jump over the obstacle.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
